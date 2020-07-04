MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 Live Updates | Results declared, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan congratulates students
MP Board Class 10th Results 2020 Live Updates: Results have been declared students can now check their Class 10th board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board Class 10 examination results at 12 noon on July 4. Students can check their Class 10 board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam this year. SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE, said, “The MP board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic.”
Also Read: MP Board class 10 Result 2020: All you need to knowOne must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, as the situation worsened, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all the pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers.
Overall pass percentage 62.84%
Results declared
How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Results 2020
Students can check results via these official websites: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results on third party sites such as www.indiaresults.com and www.examresults.net. SMS and mobile app services are also available. To check the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 directly on the phone, students can send an SMS to 56263 in the format MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER, or download the app from the GooglePlay Store.
MP Class 10 Board Results 2020: As many as 560,474 students cleared the exam successfully of the 893,336 who appeared. Pass percentage is at 62.84 percent. Among the students who passed, 342,390 students secured first division, while 215,162 students secured second division and 2,922 students got third division. As many as 222,944 students failed to clear the exam. Close to 108,448 have to appear in the supplementary exams and 8,091 students did not appear in exams. Among the districts, Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh performed the best with 79.13 percent of its students clearing the exam.
MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan congratulates students
The CM took to twitter to wish Class 10 students, who had their results today, stating: "My dear children, the MP Board Class 10 exam result was announced today. Congratulations to all the children who have passed the exam! May your future be bright and may you make your parents and your state proud. My best wishes are with you. Heartiest congratulations to toppers Abhinav Sharma of Bhind, Laxdeep Dhakad of Guna and Priyansh Raghuvanshi. May you always succeed in every test of life, my blessings are with you!"
MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Karnika Mishra, 5 other girls secure first position
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared Class 10 exam results for 2020. Of the 15 students who secured the first position with 100 percent marks, 6 were girls. Their names (with districts) are Rajnandini Saxena (Ujjain), Kavita Lodhi (Indore), Muskaan Malviya (Vidisha), Devanshi Raghuvanshi(Vidisha), Karnika Mishra (Bhopal), and Vedika Vishwakarma (Raysen). The overall pass percentage for the exam is 62.84 percent. With a pass percentage of 65.87 percent, girls outshone boys in the exam yet again. The pass percentage for boys was 60.09 percent.
The pass percentage for girls was 65.87 percent, while that for boys was 60.09.
The details of this year's statistics are given below:
Total Number of Appeared students: 8,93,336
Total number of students passed: 5,60,474
Overall pass percentage: 62.84%
Total Boys appeared: 4,73,582
Boys pass percentage: 60.09%
Total girls appeared: 4,27,845
Girls pass percentage: 65.87%
In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared,63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar were the Class 10 toppers in 2019 securing 499 marks out of 500.
More than 11 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam 2020. The MP board result has been announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared, 63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Physical marksheets will be provided to students once schools in Madhya Pradesh re-open. For the time being, students will be allowed to download and use the online 'provisional' marksheet for further studies and college applications. Pass marks in the exams are 33 percent, while those scoring up to 45 percent will be awarded second division, and those with 60 percent will be awarded first division.