Lav Agarwal, face of Centre’s fight against coronavirus, tests COVID-19 positive

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, who has been the face of the Centre’s fight against coronavirus, has tested COVID-19 positive.

The IAS officer took to Twitter on August 14 to announce that he has tested positive for the infectious disease that has killed more than 48,000 persons in India since its outbreak.



Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon.

— lavagarwal (@lavagarwal) August 14, 2020

He is in home isolation at present and has urged all the persons he met to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Agarwal has been a part of the daily media briefings on coronavirus and COVID-19 response through April and May. He had also visited several states since the outbreak of the infectious disease to assess their COVID-19 response system and suggest ways on how to improve them.