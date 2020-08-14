172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lav-agarwal-face-of-centres-fight-against-coronavirus-tests-covid-19-positive-5705541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 10:40 PM IST

Lav Agarwal, face of Centre’s fight against coronavirus, tests COVID-19 positive

The IAS officer who was a part of daily media briefings on India's coronavirus response is in home isolation at present and has urged all the persons he met to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Moneycontrol News

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, who has been the face of the Centre’s fight against coronavirus, has tested COVID-19 positive.

The IAS officer took to Twitter on August 14 to announce that he has tested positive for the infectious disease that has killed more than 48,000 persons in India since its outbreak.

He is in home isolation at present and has urged all the persons he met to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Agarwal has been a part of the daily media briefings on coronavirus and COVID-19 response through April and May. He had also visited several states since the outbreak of the infectious disease to assess their COVID-19 response system and suggest ways on how to improve them.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 09:53 pm

