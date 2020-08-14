Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally tops 70,000

Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal records highest one-day jump of 2,997 COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus caseload in West Bengal rose to 1.07 lakh with the highest single-day spike of 2,997 infections yesterday the health department said. The COVID-19 fatalities also mounted to 2,259 after the death of 56 people, the department said in a bulletin.

It said that 2,497 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of cured people to 78,617. The states discharge rate is now 73.25 percent. (Input from PTI)