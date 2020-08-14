Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 14, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally tops 70,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 23.9 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 70.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 144th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 23,96,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 47,033 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 70.8 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.07 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.49 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal records highest one-day jump of 2,997 COVID-19 cases
The coronavirus caseload in West Bengal rose to 1.07 lakh with the highest single-day spike of 2,997 infections yesterday the health department said. The COVID-19 fatalities also mounted to 2,259 after the death of 56 people, the department said in a bulletin.
It said that 2,497 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of cured people to 78,617. The states discharge rate is now 73.25 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,388 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune district
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 2,388 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1.17 lakh yesterday, a health official said.
The official said that the death toll had reached 2,689 with 70 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 169, tally tops 70,000
Eight more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Assam yesterday, pushing the death toll to 169, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state's coronavirus tally shot up to 71,795 with 2,796 new cases, he said.
The state now has 22,240 active cases, while 49,383 people have recovered from the disease. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 23,96,637. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 16,95,982 patients have recovered, 47033 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,53,622. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.07 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.49 lakh.
With over 52.16 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 144th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.