Lata Mangeshkar no more: Pakistani fans react as legend dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failure, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. She was 92. The last rites will be held this evening.

Two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. The national flag will fly at half mast, they said, adding that a state funeral will be accorded to her.

Mangeshkar's death plunged her fans into mourning, not only from India but also from neighbouring Pakistan.

Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain called her “uncrowned queen of music”.

“A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come (sic),” he tweeted.

Mir Mohammad Alikhan, a Pakistan-born investment banker also expressed condolences.

“She was a legend. She was an icon. She entertained us for 7 decades. She touched the hearts of the entire subcontinent. Rest In Peace Lata Mangeshkar. Your legend will live on,” he tweeted.