Lata Mangeshkar no more: Reactions start pouring in as Nightingale of India dies

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 years on February 6 after having been hospitalised with COVID-19, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

The veteran singer tested positive for coronavirus infection with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

She remained in the ICU for more than two weeks, following signs of marginal improvement in her health. After this, the doctors treating her had taken her off the ventilator on January 28.

However, She was back on the ventilator on February 5 after her health deteriorated and was undergoing "aggressive therapy", according to a doctor treating her.

Soon after the news surfaced, reactions started pouring in from every section of society. President Ram Nath Kovind said her demise was "heart-breaking".

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolence. "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to India cannot be forgotten. Her passing away is an irreparable loss and I pay my heartfelt tribute to her, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said with the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, an era of music in India has ended. "The demise of 'swar kokila' of India Lata Mangeshkar is the end of an era of music in India. Her melodious voice will remain immortalised among us and in the entire world. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other members of the Kejriwal cabinet also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mangeshkar.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi expressed grief at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "An era has ended today. Lata Ji will always be an inspiration for generations," she said.

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also expressed grief over her death. Raut in a series of tweets condoled the singer's death. "An era has ended," the Rajya Sabha member tweeted along with a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar. "One sun, one moon, only one Lata," he said in another tweet. In another post, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, "Tere bina bhi kya jeena" (what is life without you).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar called it an end of a golden era. “Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a golden era of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi (sic),” he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions. "Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans," Stalin tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed condolence to Mangeshkar. "I express deep grief on the demise of 'Swarkokila' Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Her songs connected people all over the world with India, breaking the barriers of language. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the whole nation," he tweeted.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's demise was a big shock for everyone, but her voice will continue to live on.

BJP MP and Bollywood actor Hema Malini called her "very special." She said she was is "such a big artist and personality. I've worked in 200 films and I'm lucky to have performed on the hit songs she sang. No one can sing like her, she was very special. Her passing away is very saddening," she said.

Describing Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries", megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend. Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen. "She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens !" he wrote. "Prayers for calm and peace .." the 79-year-old actor added.

Musician Vishal Dadlani also reacted saying he was “hoping against hope that this is not true. If it is....I don’t even have the words to express the loss and grief.”

Composer AR Rahman offered his prayers to Lata Mangeshkar.

Music composer Milind said Lata Mangeshkar had named him and also his house, and their families had close ties for over half a century. She was the reincarnation of Ma Saraswati, Milind (62) told PTI.