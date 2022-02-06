MARKET NEWS

    February 06, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates: Lata Mangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates: The last rites of the Nightingale of India will be held this evening.

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 (today) at the age of 92 years due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus infection with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU)
    where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Her condition had improved. However, she was back on the ventilator on February 5 after her health deteriorated and was undergoing "aggressive therapy", according to a doctor treating her. The last rites will be held this evening. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that Mangeshkar would be accorded a state funeral. A two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. The national flag will fly at half mast, they said, adding that a state funeral will be accorded to her. The death of the singer plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets. Considered the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, she received several film awards and honors like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She was also the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
    • February 06, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal## Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lata Mangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

      "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00pm today, after which Lata Mangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm," says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

      Indian Cricket Team wear black armbands to pay their respects to late Lata Mangeshkar## Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Indian Cricket Team wear black armbands to pay their respects to late Lata Mangeshkar

      The team members also  observe a minute silence before start of play to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Sonia Gandhi expresses grief at demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

      "An era has ended today. Lata Ji will always be an inspiration for generations" she says.

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | It's a sad day for us, says AR Rahman

      "It's a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn't just an icon, she's a part of India's music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi's face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs &sing along with her," Music composer AR Rahman said. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lata Mangeshkar is the pride of India, says Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan

      "Lata Mangeshkar is the pride of India. Her demise has come as a shock to me and the whole nation. I pray that her soul rests in peace. We will always remember her; no one can take her place," Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan said. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lata Ji was a symbol of affection & humanity, says JP Nadda

      "Our Lata Didi is no longer with us. I pay my heartfelt tribute & pray to God for her soul to rest in peace & her family to get strength to deal with the loss. Lata Ji was a symbol of affection & humanity. Country is in mourning," BJP national president JP Nadda in Uttarakhand said. 

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Amitabh Bachchan arrives to pay his last respects to singer Lata Mangeshkar at her 'Prabhukunj' residence in Mumbai

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay his last respects to veteran singer

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to pay his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," the PM tweeted.

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home from hospital; fans throng street for last glimpse

      The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her residence in Mumbai today amid tight security, as a large number of her fans and well-wishers gathered outside the medical facility to catch a final glimpse of the music icon. Mangeshkar (92) died at the hospital in the morning due to multiple organ failure. Nearly 50 policemen were stationed outside the hospital, which saw a stream of visitors since morning, including politicians - Union minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray - and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (PTI)

    • February 06, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher arrive at 'Prabhukunj' -- Lata Mangeshkar's Peddar Road residence

    • February 06, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

      Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates | Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. The legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures. She had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was hospitalised on January 8. Her last rites will be conducted at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Here's a look at 20 of her best songs.

      In Pics | A look at the veteran singer's top 20 songs

