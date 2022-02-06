Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE updates: Lata Mangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

February 06, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Her condition had improved. However, she was back on the ventilator on February 5 after her health deteriorated and was undergoing "aggressive therapy", according to a doctor treating her. The last rites will be held this evening. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that Mangeshkar would be accorded a state funeral. A two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. The national flag will fly at half mast, they said, adding that a state funeral will be accorded to her. The death of the singer plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets. Considered the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, she received several film awards and honors like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She was also the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 (today) at the age of 92 years due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus infection with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU)