    Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92; Maharashtra govt announces one-day mourning, public holiday on Feb 7

    The legendary singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

    PTI
    February 06, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. (File image)

    The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) informed about the one-day mourning and the public holiday.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar, Queen of Melody, dies at 92

    The legendary singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. She died Sunday morning.

     
    PTI
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 05:50 pm
