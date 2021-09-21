Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Sthree Sakthi SS-279’ lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-279' lottery at 3 pm on September 21. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-279' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-279' result on September 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 21.09.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-279' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-279' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.