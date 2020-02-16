App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Kem Cho' out, 'Namaste' in: Donald Trump's Gujarat event renamed in favour of national theme

This will be Trump’s first bilateral visit in the third decade of the 21st century and the first after his acquittal by the Senate in an impeachment trial.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The mega event that is scheduled to be held for US President Donald Trump has been renamed to ‘Namaste, President Trump’.

According to a Times of India report, It was previously named ‘Kem Chho Trump,’ only to be renamed as the Centre opted for a national theme over a regional one.

Trump is set to visit India for the first time on February 24. He will start his two-day visit in Ahmedabad, where he will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly built Motera cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is expected to deliver a speech along with Prime Minister Modi in front of an audience at the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The US President will also attend a CEO’s roundtable organised between him and several senior bureaucrats and top executives. Several significant Indian businessmen such as Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman AM Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are also expected to attend the roundtable meeting with Trump.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.



First Published on Feb 16, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Business #Donald Trump #Narendra Modi #Politics #trends

