    Kashmir: 2 foreigns dead in Gulmarg avalanche

    Twenty other skiers were rescued on February 1 after the avalanche swept through the popular ski resort of Gulmarg

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
    Representative image

    Two foreign skiers were killed and nearly 20 others rescued in Kashmir on February 1 after an avalanche swept through the popular ski resort of Gulmarg, police said.

    The skiers are all foreign nationals but the police have yet to make their nationalities public.

    "A massive rescue operation has been launched," Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters. "Two bodies have been recovered so far."

    Another 19 foreign nationals have been rescued by authorities, local police informed on Twitter, adding that the bodies of the two deceased skiers have been shifted to a hospital.