Karnataka: School run by RSS functionary recreates Babri Masjid demolition through a play

In a video which has gone viral on social media, students of a private school, believed to be run by an RSS functionary, are seen recreating the Babri Masjid demolition at a school programme.

According to a report in The News Minute, a group of Class 11 and 12 students from Karnataka’s Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School located in Kalladka in Dakshina Kannada district were made to enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an incident which had led to riots across the country in 1992 and killed hundreds of people.



The Chief Guests for the event were Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several Ministers from Karnataka.

In the video, school students donning white and saffron are seen running towards a huge poster of the Babri Masjid. With a cue from the narrator on the loudspeaker, they are seen frantically bringing down the poster, after which they hail Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman. After this, students are seen cheering in excitement on the stage.

According to the report, the school is owned by RSS executive committee member (south-central) Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who is believed to be an influential and powerful leader in the coastal belt of Karnataka.

The play was performed at the School Day function, which saw Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and several ministers from Karnataka including H Nagesh and Sashikalla Jolle as chief guests.

When asked as to why his school recreated the Babri Masjid demolition, Bhat told the publication, “Even though the Supreme Court has said that what happened in Babri was wrong, we have questioned that part of the judgment itself. We cannot accept everything that is in the judgment. I don’t agree with it.”

“The play was done to show historical events. What is the problem with it? Our temple was destroyed and the structure was built. We have said Babri structure. It was not a masjid,” he added.

On being asked if he condoned a communally sensitive play being enacted by school students, Union minister Sadananda Gowda told the publication that he was not present at the time the play was being enacted and arrived only after its conclusion.

In another video shared by Kiran Bedi, students are seen making huge formations in the shape of the Ram Temple, that is envisaged to come up at the disputed site in Ayodhya.