English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    K K Venugopal agrees to continue as Attorney General for three more months

    K K Venugopal, the sources said, was not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons". But following a request by the central government, he has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

    Senior advocate K K Venugopal has agreed to continue as the Attorney General for India for three more months following a request by the central government, government sources said on Wednesday. His present tenure was to end on June 30.

    Venugopal, the sources said, was not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons". But following a request by the central government, he has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.

    Venugopal, 91, was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General for India in July 2017. He was subsequently reappointed to the post. He had replaced Mukul Rohatgi.

    An eminent advocate of Supreme Court, Venugopal has appeared in a large number of cases involving important issues of Constitutional and corporate law. He was an additional solicitor general of India between 1979 and 1980. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #attorney general #Current Affairs #India #K K Venugopal
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.