you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for coronavirus, admitted to Delhi hospital

Scindia and his mother complained of sore throat and fever, according to the reports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, reports suggest.

Reports had earlier suggested that they had been admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi's Saket after they complained of COVID-19 symptoms.

Scindia and his mother complained of sore throat and fever, according to the reports.

Close

They were admitted to the hospital on June 8.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

