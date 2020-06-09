Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for coronavirus, admitted to Delhi hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, reports suggest.

Reports had earlier suggested that they had been admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi's Saket after they complained of COVID-19 symptoms.

Scindia and his mother complained of sore throat and fever, according to the reports.

They were admitted to the hospital on June 8.