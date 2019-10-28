App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaishankar meets Nicaragua's FM, holds discussions on strengthening ties

Denis Moncada Colindres, the foreign minister of the Central American nation, is on a visit to India from October 27 to October 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday welcomed Nicaragua's decision to reopen its embassy in India and discussed with his Nicaraguan counterpart measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Denis Moncada Colindres, the foreign minister of the Central American nation, is on a visit to India from October 27 to October 29.

He met Jaishankar here and held discussions with him on strengthening cooperation.

Close
"Pleasure to receive Nicaraguan FM @DenisCanciller. Productive discussions on further strengthening our ongoing cooperation. Welcome Nicaragua's decision to reopen its Embassy in India," Jaishankar said in tweet.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Nicaragua

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.