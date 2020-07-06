Inflated electricity bills in Mumbai: Arshad Warsi complains about heavy bill, deletes tweet later after issue resolved

The controversy over unusually high electricity bills in Mumbai got a new spark with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to complain about his electricity bill.

On July 5, Warsi posted an article published about his painting skills and requested people to buy his paintings as he needs to “pay” his Adani electric bill.

“People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill,” said the actor in a satire against the inflated electricity bill.

In an earlier tweet, Warsi reportedly complained about his electricity bill and called Gautam Adani a highway-robber. Adani Electricity responded saying, that they will help the actor in resolving the issue but they don’t post personal comments and requested him “delete the tweet". After this, Warsi apparently deleted the tweet.

Later, he tweeted that the problem has been solved.

Warsi is not the first one to complain about the inflated electricity bill by Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML). The company, which distributes power to around 30 lakh consumers from Bandra to Bhayandar and Kurla to Mankhurd, had come under criticism from its customers, including many Bollywood celebrities for receiving inflated bills in June.

Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea, among many consumers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June.

The company had informed the consumers that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April.

Apart from Adani, other utilities like state discom Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), however, backed the claims of these utilities saying that the commission had allowed utilities to raise bills based on average consumption during the lockdown period of March to May, except where automatic meter reading facility was available.

AEML further said the company has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility as well a proactive awareness initiatives to increase clarity on the billing process amongst the consumers.

"The consumers will be receiving bills basis their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions have been undertaken are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the state government and MERC," the company spokesperson said.

On June 30, state discom Mahadiscom allowed EMI facility of three months and also announced a rebate of 2 per cent for consumers who made prompt payment of the June bills as well as to those would make the payment of the entire amount in lump sum.