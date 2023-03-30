English
    IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic expand codeshare network with new destinations across India

    In total, the partnership is adding 19 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 35 destinations.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    With more opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points on every codeshare flight with IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club members may reach their rewards more quickly.

    British carrier Virgin Atlantic announced on March 30 an expansion of its codeshare partnership with India's biggest airline IndiGo, which will offer customers even more travel options across India by adding more cities under the coverage.

    Customers will now be able to purchase a single ticket that would connect them seamlessly from cities like Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai to London and beyond, Virgin Atlantic said in a press release.

    In total, the partnership is adding 19 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 35 destinations.

    The initial codeshare destinations between the two carriers in India included Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Pune, Vadodara and Vizag.

    Destinations added in the expanded codeshare are Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Guwahati, Gwalior, Bagdogra, Allahabad, Jammu, Leh, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Jabalpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Surat, Srinagar, Varanasi and Goa Mopa.

    Alex McEwan, Country Manager – South Asia, Virgin Atlantic, said in the release: “We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India. By combining IndiGo’s vast network with Virgin Atlantic’s three daily services between India and UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India’s most popular destinations.”

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 05:24 pm