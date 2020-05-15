App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's foodgrains production to touch record 295.67 million tonnes in 2019-20 crop year

Record output is estimated in rice, wheat, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), Agriculture Ministry's data said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's foodgrains production is estimated to touch a record 295.67 million tonne (MT) in 2019-20 crop year -- the fourth consecutive year that the country has witnessed record production -- buoyed by good rains, according to Agriculture Ministry's latest data. This is up by 10.46MT from previous year.

Record output is estimated in rice, wheat, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), it said.

Releasing the third advance estimate, the ministry said total foodgrains production in the country is estimated at record 295.67MT which is higher by 10.46MT than the production of foodgrain of 285.21MT achieved during 2018-19.

Close
Rice and wheat production is estimated to be a record 117.94MT and 107.18MT, respectively this year, it added.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,000 crore for dairy infrastructure

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra govt on details of special trains for migrants

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

