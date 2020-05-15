India's foodgrains production to touch record 295.67 million tonnes in 2019-20 crop year

India's foodgrains production is estimated to touch a record 295.67 million tonne (MT) in 2019-20 crop year -- the fourth consecutive year that the country has witnessed record production -- buoyed by good rains, according to Agriculture Ministry's latest data. This is up by 10.46MT from previous year.

Record output is estimated in rice, wheat, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), it said.

Releasing the third advance estimate, the ministry said total foodgrains production in the country is estimated at record 295.67MT which is higher by 10.46MT than the production of foodgrain of 285.21MT achieved during 2018-19.

Rice and wheat production is estimated to be a record 117.94MT and 107.18MT, respectively this year, it added.