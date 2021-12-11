MARKET NEWS

English
Indian Statistical Institute professor Neena Gupta becomes fourth Indian mathematician to receive the Ramanujan Prize

The Ministry of Science and Technology informed that she's also the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize. Out of the four Indians who have been awarded this prize, three of them are faculty members of the Indian Statistical Institute.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Professor Neena Gupta (Image: ANI)

Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician and faculty member of the t(ISI), has become the fourth Indian to win Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians.

Gupta was awarded the '2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries' for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

The Ramanujan Prize is given internationally to young mathematicians under the age of 45, for breaking new ground in the field. It was first awarded in 2005 and is administered by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) jointly with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Government of India and the International Mathematical Union (IMU).

The DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize committee, composed of eminent mathematicians from around the world, commented that Gupta's work 'shows impressive algebraic skill and inventiveness'. Prior to this Gupta has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 2019.

Close

In 2014, she earned the Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy for her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem, a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry. Her solution was described as 'one of the best works in algebraic geometry in recent years done anywhere'.

Gupta a student of Khalsa High School, Dunlop, since a very young age found mathematics to be her calling. She went on to graduate from Bethune College and did her Masters and PhD from ISI, where she soon joined as a faculty member.

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 11, 2021 03:55 pm

