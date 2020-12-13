Indian defence forces can now stock weapons, ammunition for 15-day intense war

Indian Army gun

At a time when border tensions with China are yet to thaw, India has decided to authorise the defence forces to increase their stock of weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war. Until now, the defence forces were authorised to stock weapons and ammunition for a 10-day intense war.

The authorisation to increase ammunition reserves to a minimum of 15-I levels aims at preparing the Indian defence forces for a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

News agency ANI quoted government sources as saying: “A number of weapon systems and ammunition are being acquired now under the authorisation of having reserves to fight a 15-day intense war with the enemies. The stocking would now be at 15-I level from the 10-I levels.”

The defence forces would reportedly be spending more than Rs 50,000 crore to procure ammunition from foreign and local sources for extending the stocking requirements amid the ongoing conflict with China.

Notably, the authorisation for enhanced stocking was approved some time ago. After the Uri attack, India realised its reserves stocks were low, following which the Defence Ministry had enhanced the financial powers of the vice chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.