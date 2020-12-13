PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian defence forces can now stock weapons, ammunition for 15-day intense war

The authorisation to increase ammunition reserves to a minimum of 15-I levels aims at preparing the Indian defence forces for a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 05:07 PM IST
Indian Army gun

Indian Army gun

At a time when border tensions with China are yet to thaw, India has decided to authorise the defence forces to increase their stock of weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war. Until now, the defence forces were authorised to stock weapons and ammunition for a 10-day intense war.

The authorisation to increase ammunition reserves to a minimum of 15-I levels aims at preparing the Indian defence forces for a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

News agency ANI quoted government sources as saying: “A number of weapon systems and ammunition are being acquired now under the authorisation of having reserves to fight a 15-day intense war with the enemies. The stocking would now be at 15-I level from the 10-I levels.”

The defence forces would reportedly be spending more than Rs 50,000 crore to procure ammunition from foreign and local sources for extending the stocking requirements amid the ongoing conflict with China.

Notably, the authorisation for enhanced stocking was approved some time ago. After the Uri attack, India realised its reserves stocks were low, following which the Defence Ministry had enhanced the financial powers of the vice chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #india china border dispute #Indian Defence Forces
first published: Dec 13, 2020 04:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.