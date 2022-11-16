English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

    In his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit, he also said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors.

    PTI
    November 16, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

    In his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit, he also said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors.

    The PM noted that the number of unicorn startups has doubled since 2021.

    "India has many excellent factors coming together", he told the 25th edition of Asia's largest technology event being held at the iconic Bengaluru palace.

    "Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen," Modi said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bengaluru Tech Summit #G20 Summit 2022 #PM Modi
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:35 am