India, China hold major general-level talks in Daulat Beg Oldie sector on ongoing LAC row: Report

The standoff between India and China in Ladakh sector had erupted in April-May 2020

India and China, locked in a stand-off at certain points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region, held major general-level talks in the sensitive Daulat Beg Oldie sector on May 16, according to a news report.

"The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and was routine in nature," news agency ANI reported, adding that the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army were represented by major general-level officials in the meeting.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The discussions come around two weeks after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu held "frank discussions" on the border-related developments and Sino-Indian bilateral ties.

“The two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations. The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders," the Indian Ministry of Defence had stated on April 28.

The stand-off in the Ladakh sector of LAC had erupted in April-May 2020, after the Chinese forces had attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The tensions had escalated in June 2020, after a clash in Galwan Valley led to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives. The Chinese side had also suffered casualties, but did not release the details.

After several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks, a partial disengagement was reached in August 2021, when the forces on either sides had pulled back their troops from the Gogra-Hot Springs sector. However, the stand-off continues to remain in some of the other friction points of eastern Ladakh region.