India-China border tension: Here's what we know so far

The Indian Army on August 31 said that it had thwarted an attempt by Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the intervening night of August 29-30.

The army further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted activity People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions.

This comes over two months after the deadly Galwan clash in June, in which over twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in action.

Here's what we know about the situation so far:

In a statement, the Indian Army said that Chinese troops had violated consensus by carrying out the “provocative military movements”.

Sources told news channel NDTV that there was no physical skirmish, and that the Indian Army was aware of the Chinese move and established themselves to block the Chinese advance. On its part, Beijing denied having crossed the LAC, and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that both sides are "in communication" regarding the situation on the ground.

Where did the clash take place? Is this region the same as June's clash?

No, unlike the June 15 face-off, the latest confrontation happened on the southern bank of the Pangong lake, not the Galwan Valley.

The expansive lake, sections of which are controlled by India and China, is south of the Galwan Valley. The Valley and the northern tip of the lake are over 80 kilometres away, as the crow flies.

Both sides are locked in a stand-off at Finger 4 of Pangong Tso along the LAC.

The ‘Finger area’ of Pangong Tso is made up of spurs that rise along the bank of the lake. According to India, the LAC is situated at Finger 8. The large swath of land between Finger 4 and 8 used to be patrolled by both sides before tensions escalated in May.

Meanwhile, reports are now suggesting that China is also building heliports close to its border with India, with one being built near Doklam, according to The Print. The site witnessed a 73-day standoff between India and China in 2017.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has last week said that the stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh is the most serious situation since the 1962 Indo-China war.