    India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief

    "This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, it belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood," said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST
    Representative image (Getty Images)

    Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has said it is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside and asserted that India belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

    In his speech at the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) at the Ramlila ground, Madani said this land is the first homeland of Muslims.

    "To say and believe that Islam came from outside is wrong and is historically baseless. Islam is a religion of this country and is the oldest one," he said Friday.

    "This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, it belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood," he said.