India bans 59 Chinese apps: Here is Anand Mahindra's salvo at Global Times' Editor-in-Chief

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on June 30 took potshots at Chinese state-run media Global Times Editor-in Chief Hu Xijin over his comments on India banning 59 Chinese apps.

On June 29, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Cam Scanner, ShareIt, UC Browser, WeChat, Weibo, ClubFactory, etc saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

In response to the move, Hu Xijin tweeted, "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."



I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion.. https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

To this, Mahindra quipped, "I suspect this comment might well be the most effective and motivating rallying cry that India Inc has ever received."

Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

They had intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16. The Chinese sides also suffered casualties.