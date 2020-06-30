App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bans 59 Chinese apps: Here is Anand Mahindra's salvo at Global Times' Editor-in-Chief

Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on June 30 took potshots at Chinese state-run media Global Times Editor-in Chief Hu Xijin over his comments on India banning 59 Chinese apps.

On June 29, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Cam Scanner, ShareIt, UC Browser, WeChat, Weibo, ClubFactory, etc saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

In response to the move, Hu Xijin tweeted, "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."

To this, Mahindra quipped, "I suspect this comment might well be the most effective and motivating rallying cry that India Inc has ever received."

They had intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16. The Chinese sides also suffered casualties.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:22 pm

