India appreciates Joe Biden administration's decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

For the past several weeks, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the diplomats from South Africa, had been meeting US lawmakers and officials regarding the proposal.

PTI
May 06, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
India has appreciated the Biden administration's decision to support a proposal moved by it and South Africa to temporarily waive some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past several weeks, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the diplomats from South Africa, had been meeting US lawmakers and officials regarding the proposal.

"We appreciate the US administration's announcement today of its support for waiver of IPR for COVID-19 vaccines, Sandhu told
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #TRIPS
first published: May 6, 2021 07:47 am

