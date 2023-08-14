Independence Day 2023: Govt sets up 12 selfie points across Delhi to showcase key schemes

National War Memorial- location of one of the selfie points

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise the PM's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

As the country gears up to celebrate Independence Day, the Centre has already launched initiatives to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development goals of ‘Amrit Kal’.

Locations

As part of the initiatives and Independence Day celebrations, selfie points dedicated to various government schemes have been installed at 12 locations across the national capital. According to the defence ministry press release, the points are at National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana, and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

Schemes such as Global Hope: Vaccine & Yoga; Ujjwala Yojana; Space Power; Digital India; Skill India; Start-up India; Swachh Bharat; Sashakt Bharat, Naya Bharat; Powering India; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission will be showcased at these selfie points.

The defence ministry will be conducting an online selfie contest on the MyGov portal between August 15 and 20. One can take selfies at one or more of the 12 installations and upload them on MyGov platform to take part in the contest. Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected. The winners would be given prize money of Rs 10,000 each.

The PM will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the iconic Red fort on August 15. Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited as special guests to attend the main event. Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his customary address to the nation from the Red Fort.

This year’s Independence Day events will end the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations launched by PM Modi from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in 2021.