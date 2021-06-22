In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Source: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 2.99 crore with 42,640 new cases reported (lowest in 91 days), as per the health ministry’s June 22 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the 15th day in a row and below 60,000 for a third straight day.

As many as 1,167 new deaths reported (lowest in 68 days) in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 81,839 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day.

More than 28.87 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 22 update, with a record 86,16,373 new vaccination doses administered in a single day on Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 2.81 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.63 crore and Gujarat at 2.26 crore.

India now has 6,62,521 active cases (below 7 lakh after 79 days) with a fall of 40,366 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 22 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,27,523 in the country followed by Karnataka at 1,23,156 and Kerala at 1,00,135. These three states account for 53 percent of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 7,449 in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (7,427), Maharashtra (6,270), Karnataka (4,867) and Odisha (3,031). These five states account for 68 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 352 new deaths, as per the June 22 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (189), Karnataka (142), Kerala (94) and Uttar Pradesh (46). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.89 crore with the recovery rate at 96.5 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 15,281 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (13,758), Kerala (13,596), Karnataka (8,404) and Andhra Pradesh (7,504).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,89,302 as per June 22 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests reported on June 21 with more than 39.40 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 17.95 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.88 lakh deaths. Over 1.14 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (6 percent).