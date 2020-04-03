App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a relief for NDTV, SC quashes I-T dept notice alleging roundtripping of money

It also quashed the provisional attachment of the media company's assets by the tax department

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NDTV (Image courtesy: Twitter)
NDTV (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The Supreme Court on April 3 quashed a 2015 Income Tax Department notice issued to media company NDTV, seeking a re-assessment of the company's income for the assessment year 2008-09.

The apex court dismissed the notice which alleged roundtripping of money to the tune of Rs 1,127 crore by NDTV. It also quashed the provisional attachment of the media company's assets by the tax department.

With this, the court also overturned an order of the Delhi High Court that had allowed the re-assessment of NDTV's income for AY 2008-09.

Close
As per a report by legal news website LiveLaw, the I-T department held that NDTV had suppressed its income for 2007-08. The media company had allegedly invested in foreign entities which had then rerouted the money back into it between FY2006-07 and FY2008-09.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #NDTV

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.