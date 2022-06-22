English
    Illnesses caused by BA.2.38 are mild, self-limiting, says COVID-19 study

    According to a clinical investigation, the majority of patients who contracted Omicron's sub-variant BA.2 and its progeny BA.2.38 did not need hospitalisation and their diseases were moderate and self-limiting.

    PTI
    June 22, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

    Majority of patients infected by Omicron's sub-variant BA.2 and its offspring BA.2.38 did not require hospitalisation, and illnesses caused by them were mild and self-limiting, a clinical study has revealed.

    The study, led by Dr Rajesh Karyekarte of B J Medical College, was conducted on 116 patients who were infected with BA.2.38, an offspring of Omicron's sub-variant BA.2.

    With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have comorbid conditions. According to the Delhi Corona app, out of 9491 designated COVID-19 beds, 263 (2.77 per cent) are occupied while 24 out of 1178 ICU beds with ventilators have patients.

    On June 15, 182 (1.9 per cent) patients were in hospitals while on June 8, 85 (0.88 per cent) beds were occupied. Within a fortnight, the hospitalisation has increased by over two times.

     
