The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the preliminary exam results of the CRP - RRBs - IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on January 21. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

As per the website, the result link will be available only till January 27.

Here's how to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims result:

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the scrolling link of ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Log in using credentials, i.e. your Registration No / Roll No and Password DOB (DD-MM-YY) and enter the captcha.

Your IBPS RRB Clerk 2020-21 result will appear on the screen.

Download the result for further reference.

The IBPS RRB prelims exam was conducted on September 19, 20 and 26, 2020, and additional prelims were conducted on January 2 and 4, 2021.





IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment is being done to fill 4,624 posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP RRBs IX in rural banks across India.

