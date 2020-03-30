App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

IBBI eases timelines within 330-day deadline for insolvency resolution process

Against the backdrop of the 21-day lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended certain regulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Providing leeway to resolution professionals amid the coronavirus outbreak, IBBI has relaxed the timelines to be followed under the overall 330-day deadline for completion of insolvency resolution processes.

Against the backdrop of the 21-day lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India  (IBBI) has amended certain regulations.

The lockdown period would not be counted for the purpose of timelines set under the IBBI regulations for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), according to a notification.

Close

"Every activity in a CIRP has a timeline. In view of  the national lockdown, it may not possible for an insolvency professional to continue to conduct process, for members of committee of creditors to attend the meetings, and for prospective resolution applicants to prepare and submit resolution plans, within the specified timeline.

related news

"We have therefore amended regulations to provide that the period of lockdown shall not be counted for the purpose of timeline for any activity in a CIRP," IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo told PTI on Sunday.

IBBI is a key authority in implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Sahoo also clarified that the flexibility is subject to overall time limit available under the Code. There is a deadline of 330 days for completion of a resolution process.

There is no change to timelines given in the Code and it is "relaxation of timeline given in the regulations," he noted.

The nationwide lockdown is to end on April 14.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #IBBI #India #insolvency

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.