HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh board to declare Class 10 exam results today on hpbose.org, how to check via SMS

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Results to be released today. Here's how to check ssc result online
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2020 results today (9 June) on its official website hpbose.org.
Last year, the board students could check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. Students can check the official website for details on this method.
In case students cannot access their scores via SMS, they can also log on to the official website hpbose.org. Students can also click on this link to view their results.
Here are the steps to view the marksheets:
related news
Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Go to Class 10 ResultsStep 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details
Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference
Students must note that the above link is not active yet and they will be able to view their scores only after the results are declared.To obtain the results, the students can enter their details below: