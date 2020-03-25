How to keep your kids busy while working from home

Several media businesses and e-learning companies are freeing up access to content, tools and resources centered on children to parents who are working from home. For parents who are having difficulties keeping their children entertained, these resources could be godsend.

Below is a list:

In India, many online education platforms are offering e-learning courses for students to access from home.

Time Inc said it will offer parents at home a free version of "TIME for Kids," its 25-year-old school-based publication. Such a package, a first in the company’s history, includes the entire TIME for Kids digital library.

Amazon Prime Video will provide family titles from its library and its subsidiary IMDb's free-ad supported library. But note some of these titles might not be available to Indian customers.

Audible, the podcast company that Amazon owns, said it has begin offering free audiobooks for children confined to home. It is a pretty exhaustive list.

Live Science has compiled a list of its most popular lessons, games, science experiments, live demonstrations and virtual tours. You can catch them here.

CNET has compile a list of several free or discounted online learning resources for students to complete from home. Here is the list.