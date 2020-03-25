App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to keep your kids busy while working from home

For parents who are having difficulties keeping their children entertained, these resources could be godsend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Several media businesses and e-learning companies are freeing up access to content, tools and resources centered on children to parents who are working from home. For parents who are having difficulties keeping their children entertained, these resources could be godsend.


Below is a list:


In India, many online education platforms are offering e-learning courses for students to access from home.


Time Inc said it will offer parents at home a free version of "TIME for Kids," its 25-year-old school-based publication. Such a package, a first in the company’s history, includes the entire TIME for Kids digital library.


Amazon Prime Video will provide family titles from its library and its subsidiary IMDb's free-ad supported library. But note some of these titles might not be available to Indian customers.


Audible, the podcast company that Amazon owns, said it has begin offering free audiobooks for children confined to home. It is a pretty exhaustive list.


Live Science has compiled a list of its most popular lessons, games, science experiments, live demonstrations and virtual tours. You can catch them here.

CNET has compile a list of several free or discounted online learning resources for students to complete from home. Here is the list.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #kids #lockdown #work from home

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.