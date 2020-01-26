App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hope Shaheen Bagh is listening: Hardeep Singh Puri on Adnan Sami getting Padma Shri

People have been protesting against the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for more than a month, alleging it is discriminatory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
hardeep singh puri
hardeep singh puri

As the Centre announced that singer Adnan Sami, who was born in Pakistan but later took Indian citizenship, has been awarded Padma Shri this year, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he hoped protestors at Shaheen Bagh were "listening".

"I hope Shaheen Bagh is listening. India doesn't believe in taking away citizenships," said the minister on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the talented Shri Adnan Sami on being honoured with a Padma Shri. He is one of the many who reposed faith in the constitution of India & were granted Indian citizenship," Puri, who also handles the Union housing ministry, added.

Close

People have been protesting against the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for more than a month, alleging it is discriminatory.

related news

The government has assured the law does not take way citizenship.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Padma Shri

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.