Hope Shaheen Bagh is listening: Hardeep Singh Puri on Adnan Sami getting Padma Shri

As the Centre announced that singer Adnan Sami, who was born in Pakistan but later took Indian citizenship, has been awarded Padma Shri this year, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he hoped protestors at Shaheen Bagh were "listening".

"I hope Shaheen Bagh is listening. India doesn't believe in taking away citizenships," said the minister on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the talented Shri Adnan Sami on being honoured with a Padma Shri. He is one of the many who reposed faith in the constitution of India & were granted Indian citizenship," Puri, who also handles the Union housing ministry, added.

People have been protesting against the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for more than a month, alleging it is discriminatory.

The government has assured the law does not take way citizenship. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.