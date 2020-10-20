172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|heres-what-pm-narendra-modi-is-likely-to-talk-about-at-6-pm-today-5987991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what PM Narendra Modi is likely to talk about at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last addressed the nation on September 27 through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 6.00 pm on October 20. Without elaborating the topic of the address, Modi said that he will "share a message" today.

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” he said in a tweet.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation on multiple occasions in which spoke about coronavirus cases, preventive measures taken to contain the disease, including lockdown, and economic welfare packages.

Close

Modi had last addressed the nation on September 27 through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

While it is not confirmed what the address will be about, the Prime Minister is likely to speak about the coronavirus situation in India. He may urge people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures during the festive season.

Experts have warned that not following COVID-related safety measures during the festive season could lead to a massive surge in fresh cases.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season.

The ministry said that the period from October to December witnesses large gatherings for religious worship, fairs, cultural functions, processions, and it is important that necessary preventive measures are followed for such events which may last a day, a week or more

India has recorded nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases as of October 20. However, more than 67 lakh patients have recovered. At its peak in September, India was recording over 90,000 new cases on a daily basis.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.