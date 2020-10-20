Here's what PM Narendra Modi is likely to talk about at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 6.00 pm on October 20. Without elaborating the topic of the address, Modi said that he will "share a message" today.



आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।

Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” he said in a tweet.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation on multiple occasions in which spoke about coronavirus cases, preventive measures taken to contain the disease, including lockdown, and economic welfare packages.

Modi had last addressed the nation on September 27 through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.

While it is not confirmed what the address will be about, the Prime Minister is likely to speak about the coronavirus situation in India. He may urge people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures during the festive season.

Experts have warned that not following COVID-related safety measures during the festive season could lead to a massive surge in fresh cases.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season.

The ministry said that the period from October to December witnesses large gatherings for religious worship, fairs, cultural functions, processions, and it is important that necessary preventive measures are followed for such events which may last a day, a week or more

India has recorded nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases as of October 20. However, more than 67 lakh patients have recovered. At its peak in September, India was recording over 90,000 new cases on a daily basis.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.