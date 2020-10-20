Without social distancing and other measures, India may witness higher COVID-19 peak in November: Report

The Department of Science and Technology’s expert committee which recently concluded that India had crossed its COVID-19 peak in September, has estimated that the country could witness an even larger surge in novel coronavirus infections around November if measures such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing are not maintained.

India’s active COVID-19 cases could rise to 25 lakh within a month, from what was just 7.4 lakh as of October 20, ThePrint reported citing top government officials. Additionally, the mortality rate could increase three times by February 2021. So far, India has reported 1.15 lakh deaths due to the infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at around 1.52 percent.

“In its detailed report, the committee has given different scenarios,” a government official told ThePrint. “The best case scenario is 100 percent adherence to all COVID protocols from now until February, in which case it estimates that the total number of cases would come down to about 20,000 in the country. But in all the other situations, the numbers would naturally go much higher.”

However, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that if all measures are continued to be adhered to, the country may be left with just 40,000 cases by February.

India has recorded nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases as of October 20. However, more than 67 lakh patients have recovered. At its peak in September, India was recording over 90,000 new cases on a daily basis. The highest such single-day rise was of around 97,800 cases (also the highest ever reported anywhere in the world). About 26.2 lakh cases were reported in September alone.

But new infections in the country have fallen consistently since the end of September. In fact, on October 20, India reported a rise of around 46,000 new cases – the lowest one-day rise since July.