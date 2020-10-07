Government issues guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season - here's what you must know

The Union Health Ministry on October 6 issued Standard Operating Procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the forthcoming festive season.

Releasing the SOP, the ministry said that the period from October to December witnesses large gatherings for religious worship, fairs, cultural functions, processions, and it is important that necessary preventive measures are followed for such events which may last a day, a week or more.

Here are the guidelines issued for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the festive season:

> No events during the festive season will be allowed in containment zones.

> For festivals, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, processions and plays/concerts associated with these festivities, administration are required to identify boundaries and prepare a detailed site plan to facilitate compliance with thermal screening, physical distancing, sanitization.

> In case of rallies and immersion processions the number of people should not exceed the prescribed limit and proper physical distancing and wearing of masks must be ensured.

> Volunteers should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of masks.

> Adequate supplies of sanitizers, thermal guns and physical distancing floor markings to be ensured. Organizers/staff/visitors from Containment Zones shall not be permitted.

> In case of rallies and processions, route planning, identification of immersion sites, ensuring cap on numbers, physical distancing etc. must be planned beforehand and measures for enforcement outlined.

> Keeping in view the physical distancing norms, event sites should have adequate floor area and proper markings at all locations which are likely to be visited by the public.

> Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers/masks, and other logistic like hand sanitizers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution for sanitizing frequently touched surfaces etc. shall be made available by event organizers.

> Adequate number of ticket counters shall be planned to facilitate compliance with physical distancing norms.

> Event organizers to make suitable provisions for contact-less payment.

> Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures from COVID-19 must be displayed prominently at the event sites.

> There should be multiple entry and exits to the event site

> Proper crowd management inside and outside premises like parking lots, waiting areas, stalls and eateries etc.

> Seating arrangement in the pandals, food courts, shows etc. must ensure adequate physical distancing. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises too shall follow physical distancing norms at all times.

> In religious places, touching of statues/idols/holy books must not be allowed.

> As far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs must be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

> Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on commonly touched surfaces/areas including lavatories, drinking and handwashing stations/areas.