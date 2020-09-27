Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Farmers playing major role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio show today. PM Modi talked about how various agriculture-related initiatives have helped farmers in recent years. In this 69th episode, he also touched upon the importance of storytelling and folklore in Indian culture.

During his last such radio address on August 30, the prime minister had noted that there was a sense of discipline among people while celebrating festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi had talked about turning India into a toy-manufacturing hub. He had also announced that September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'.