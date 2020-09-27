Live now
Sep 27, 2020
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Farmers playing major role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, says PM Modi
Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio addressed
Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio show today. PM Modi talked about how various agriculture-related initiatives have helped farmers in recent years. In this 69th episode, he also touched upon the importance of storytelling and folklore in Indian culture.During his last such radio address on August 30, the prime minister had noted that there was a sense of discipline among people while celebrating festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi had talked about turning India into a toy-manufacturing hub. He had also announced that September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'. Catch the latest updates here:
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Farmers have the freedom to sell not only fruits and vegetables, but anything that they grow like rice, wheat, mustard and sugarcane to anyone paying them a better price.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during the surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal — to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi on coronavirus pandemic: Masks are essential. Do not step outside without them. Social distancing will help you and your family. We can be complacency until there’s a vaccine available.
The prime minister has concluded his address.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: PM Modi has paid tribute to Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary will be marked tomorrow.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule -- especially between 1857 and 1947 -- as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. We can introduce the next generation to them in form of stories
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Our farmers have suffered the most during the pandemic. But they have once again shown their prowess amid the coronavirus crisis. Our agricultural sector is the backbone of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: The coronavirus crisis has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address, talking about the importance of stories and folklore in Indian culture.
"India has a glorious tradition of story telling. These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," PM Modi said.
“There are many initiatives popularising stories from rural India. There are people like Vaishali Vyavhare Deshpande, who are popularising it in Marathi also. In Gujarat, Yogita Bansal Ahujao is doing a commendable work in the field of stories,” he added.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation shortly through the 69th episode of his radio show. He could touch upon the recent farmers’ protests against the contentious farming bills.