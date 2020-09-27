172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mann-ki-baat-live-updates-69th-episode-pm-narendra-modi-agenda-un-decision-making-5890001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 27, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Farmers playing major role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, says PM Modi

Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio addressed

Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio show today. PM Modi talked about how various agriculture-related initiatives have helped farmers in recent years. In this 69th episode, he also touched upon the importance of storytelling and folklore in Indian culture.

During his last such radio address on August 30, the prime minister had noted that there was a sense of discipline among people while celebrating festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi had talked about turning India into a toy-manufacturing hub. He had also announced that September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
  • September 27, 2020 12:55 PM IST

    This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and analysis, stay logged on to Moneycontrol.

    Follow our other LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • September 27, 2020 11:56 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Farmers have the freedom to sell not only fruits and vegetables, but anything that they grow like rice, wheat, mustard and sugarcane to anyone paying them a better price.

  • September 27, 2020 11:39 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during the surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal — to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost.

  • September 27, 2020 11:37 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi on coronavirus pandemic: Masks are essential. Do not step outside without them. Social distancing will help you and your family. We can be complacency until there’s a vaccine available.

    The prime minister has concluded his address.

  • September 27, 2020 11:33 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: PM Modi has paid tribute to Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary will be marked tomorrow.

  • September 27, 2020 11:32 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule -- especially between 1857 and 1947 -- as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. We can introduce the next generation to them in form of stories

  • September 27, 2020 11:22 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Our farmers have suffered the most during the pandemic. But they have once again shown their prowess amid the coronavirus crisis. Our agricultural sector is the backbone of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

  • September 27, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: The coronavirus crisis has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.

  • September 27, 2020 11:05 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address, talking about the importance of stories and folklore in Indian culture.

    "India has a glorious tradition of story telling. These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," PM Modi said.

    “There are many initiatives popularising stories from rural India. There are people like Vaishali Vyavhare Deshpande, who are popularising it in Marathi also. In Gujarat, Yogita Bansal Ahujao is doing a commendable work in the field of stories,” he added.

  • September 27, 2020 10:52 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation shortly through the 69th episode of his radio show. He could touch upon the recent farmers’ protests against the contentious farming bills.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.