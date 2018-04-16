App
Apr 15, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana to impart skill training to 1.15 lakh youths

The Haryana government today said that it has set a target to impart skill training to 1.15 lakh youths in the state during 2018-19. A sum of Rs 657.94 crore would be spent in the financial year 2018-19 for this purpose, which is 43.43 percent higher than previous year, a Skill Development and Industrial Training Department spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

He said the department planned to establish 20 new Government Industrial Training Institutes in 2018-19 in Jakhal, Jakhandadi and Darsul Kalan villages of Fatehabad, Sikrona in Faridabad, Barana in Panipat, Indri in Karnal, Sehlang and Satnali in Mahendergarh, Musedpur in Gurugram, Hassanpur and Nahoni in Ambala, Rai, Khewra and Juan in Sonipat, Nachron and Khijrabad in Yamunanagar, Maharaja Jassa Singh at Safidon in Jind, Alika and Jiwan Nagar in Sirsa, and Sisai in Hisar.

He said that in addition, 22 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) would be upgraded.

Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University was being set up at Dudhola in district Palwal. However, it had already started functioning from temporary campus in Gurgaon, he added.

#Current Affairs

