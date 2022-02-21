English
    No board exams for Classes 5, 8 in Haryana this year, to be held from next session: CM Khattar

    "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th and 8th classes," the Haryana government said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

    The Haryana government has scrapped the decision to hold board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 in this academic year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on February 21.

    The board exams for students in the two grades would, however, be conducted from the next session onwards, Khattar was reported as saying in a statement issued by the government.

    "Chief Minister ML Khattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th and 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th and 8th classes," the statement said.

    The Haryana government's announcement came amid protests staged by several parent associations against the decision to hold board exams for students in fifth and eighth grades in April.

    The protesters contended that after 650 days of school closures, it will be difficult for students to sit for the exams for children who are already struggling to overcome learning gaps. A new board exam will create additional pressure on them, they argued.

    "Children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams, while dealing with COVID restrictions. Many have not had digital access to classrooms, and have been struggling with hybrid teaching. Trying to prepare for a new Board exam will be impossible for them," one of the parents, part of a demonstration in Gurugram, said on February 20.

    "The proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from syllabi being taught in many schools. Students from a large number of schools are not familiar with this syllabus, and it is unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month," the protesting parents had claimed.

    With PTI inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #board examinations #exams #Haryana #Manohar Lal Khattar
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 03:44 pm

