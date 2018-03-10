Haryana govt finalises action plan for International Aviation Hub at Hisar

The Haryana government has finalised action plan for the phased development of International Aviation Hub at Hisar in three phases.

In the first phase, the existing airfield will be upgraded into a Regional Connectivity Scheme Airport under UDAAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in six to eight months time.

In phase two, the runway will be extended from 4,000 feet to 9,000 feet for Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO), parking and sub-basing operations, an official release said here today.

Finally, after a Detailed Project Report (DPR) study, bids will be invited for developing an International Aviation Hub, including an International Airport, it said.

The state government is developing the Integrated Aviation Hub on the existing Hisar airfield, as a brown field project.

It is also proposed to expand the existing airstrips at Pinjore, Karnal, Bhiwani and Narnaul, from the current length of 3,000 feet to 5,000 feet and developing parking space for accommodating spill over from Delhi Airport for parking and MRO activities, the release stated.