Haryana elects 93% crorepati MLAs, nine women legislators

The newly-elected state Assembly of Haryana has 93 percent crorepati MLAs. In the 90-member Assembly, a total of 84 legislatures have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore, according to data released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The data reveals that 50 out of 90 MLAs have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore. This makes up around 56 percent of all the legislators. As many as 28 MLAs own assets valued between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, which is 28 percent of the newly-elected Assembly.

There are 13 MLAs whose assets fall between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, while just two MLAs have assets less than Rs 50 lakh in Haryana.

If party-wise MLAs are categorised, 37 (93%) out of 40 MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 29 (94%) out of 31 MLAs from Congress, 10 (100%) out of 10 MLAs from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 6 (86%) out of 7 Independent MLAs and 1 (100%) each MLAs from INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party are crorepati.

In 2014, 75 (83%) MLAs were crorepatis, the data stated.

The average of assets per MLA in the 2019 assembly elections is Rs 18.29 crores. In 2014, the average assets of MLAs analyzed by the agency were Rs 12.97 crores.

The BJP and the JJP have formed the government in the state with the appointment of Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister for the second straight term and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala as his deputy.

Among the MLAs, who will now rule their respective constituencies, 12 have declared criminal cases against themselves, a number three percent higher than 2014 when nine MLAs had criminal cases against their names.

Out of 12, four MLAs belong to Congress, two to BJP, and one each from JJP, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP). The rest three MLAs with criminal cases against their names are independent.

As far as education is concerned, 62 MLAs have an educational qualification equivalent to graduate or above. This amounts to 69 percent of the legislators.

As many as 27 MLAs – 30 percent – declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass.

While the numbers have increased in the analysis of assets and criminal cases of MLAs, it has been declined in gender representation. Out of 90 MLAs, nine (10%) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14%) MLAs were women.