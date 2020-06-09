App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSEB 10th Result 2020: Gujarat Board results overall pass percentage at over 60%; check results here

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020: Gujarat 10th standard results were announced earlier today. Here's how many students passed the exam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students today (June 9). The overall pass percentage is 60.64 percent this year which is less than last year. The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org. The 11 lakh students who had taken the Gujarat Board SSC exams can check their results online by logging in using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers.

7,92,942 students appeared in Gujarat SSC board exams, out of which 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

Close

1671 students in state have got A- 1 grade.

related news

291 schools in Gujarat have achieved 100 percent results. Looking after the highest results among districts, Surat district has topped with  74.66 percent result.

Out of 4,498,44 students who have appeared in board exams 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams and topped the charts while 56.53 percent have cleared the board exams.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE HERE.

The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

GSEB 10TH RESULT 2020: HOW TO CHECK


Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.
Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

How to check result via SMS

If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:41 am

tags #GSEB 10th Result #GSEB 10th topper #GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 #GSEB Result 2020 #GSEB SSC Result #GSEB SSC Result 2020 #GSEB SSC topper #Gujarat 10th Result #Gujarat board 10th result #Gujarat board class 10 result #Gujarat Board Class 10th Topper #Gujarat board Result #Gujarat board result 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.