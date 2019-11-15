Govt must read 'extremely important' dissent order in Sabarimala verdict: Justice Nariman

Justice R F Nariman of the Supreme Court on Friday said the government must read the "extremely important dissent" order in the Sabarimala case. Justice Nariman had penned the dissent order on behalf of himself and Justice D Y Chandrachud.

"Please tell your government to read the dissent judgment delivered in the Sabaimala case yesterday, which is extremely important.... Inform your authority and the government to read it," he told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, who were a part of the five-judge Constitution bench in the Sabarimala case, had on Thursday dissented from the majority verdict and had dismissed the plea seeking review of the apex court's earlier judgment allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabairmala temple.

He said this to Mehta when the court was hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.