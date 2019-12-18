App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt must introduce millets in mid-day meal scheme: Amitabh Kant

The Niti Aayog CEO also stressed on need of continuous dialogue with farmers to improve agriculture productivity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government must introduce millets into diet of the mid-day meal programme to improve India's low nutrition ranking, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on December 18 said. Speaking at a workshop on 'Energy-Water-Agriculture Nexus: Grow Solar, Save Water, Double the Farm Income', Kant further said India needs to intensify crop diversification and public procurement must focus on very less water intensive crops.

"We must introduce pulses and millets into the diet of the mid-day meal programme. Procurement must move away from wheat and rice to millets and pulses, which are more nutritious," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO also stressed on need of continuous dialogue with farmers to improve agriculture productivity.

Close

He also noted that many states are trying to improve the consumption of water through measures like advancement of technology and reducing prices of renewable energy resources.

related news

"The agriculture sector consumes 90 per cent of India's water consumption and without reducing this consumption, we will never be able to meet rural, urban & industrial needs," Kant noted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.