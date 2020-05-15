Govt has transferred Rs 18,700 crore under PM-KISAN in past 2 months: FM Sitharaman

To help the Fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries.
The government has transferred funds worth Rs 18,700 crores under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) in the past two months during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 while announcing the third tranche of the COVID-19 relief package.
In the press conference on May 15, Sitharaman said that 0 during the lockdown period - Minimum Support Price (MSP) purchases have been done of an amount more than Rs 74,300 crores.
The Animal Husbandry sector witnessed a fall in demand for milk by 20-25 percent during the lockdown. In such a situation, 560 lakh litre per day (LLPD) milk procured by cooperatives against the daily sale of 360 LLPD. In total, 111 crore litres of milk extra procured ensured the payment of Rs 4,100 crore, said Sitharaman.
Date: May 19