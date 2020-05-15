App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt has transferred Rs 18,700 crore under PM-KISAN in past 2 months: FM Sitharaman

To help the Fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has transferred funds worth Rs 18,700 crores under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) in the past two months during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 while announcing the third tranche of the COVID-19 relief package.

In the press conference on May 15, Sitharaman said that 0 during the lockdown period - Minimum Support Price (MSP) purchases have been done of an amount more than Rs 74,300 crores.

The Animal Husbandry sector witnessed a fall in demand for milk by 20-25 percent during the lockdown. In such a situation, 560 lakh litre per day (LLPD) milk procured by cooperatives against the daily sale of 360 LLPD. In total, 111 crore litres of milk extra procured ensured the payment of Rs 4,100 crore, said Sitharaman.

Farmers got Rs 6,400 crore in last two months under Fasal Bima Yojana, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

related news

To help the fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries. Registration of 242 Registered Shrimp hatcheries and Nauplii Rearing Hatches expiring on March 31, extended for three months, said the finance minister.

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:13 pm

Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: How the top video conferencing solutions stack up

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes central law to enable farmers to get fair price for their crop

50% subsidy on transportation, storage of perishable farm produce under Top to Total scheme worth Rs 500 crore

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

