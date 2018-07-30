App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Following RS Sharma controversy, hacker asks PM Modi to post his Aadhaar on Twitter

The challenge was posed following RS Sharma, TRAI chief, reignited the controversy over Aadhaar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Twitter battle over Aadhaar which intensified after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India chairman RS Sharma publically challenged to “do any harm” to him has now roped in PM Narendra Modi. The French security researcher which goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson challenged Modi to disclose his Aadhaar number as well.

“Hi @narendramodi, Can you publish your #Aadhaar number (if you have one)?” Alderson wrote on Twitter.

The tweet generated a flurry of responses.

A full-blown war

TRAI chief who earlier headed the UIDAI, the parent body of Aadhaar, challenged people on Twitter: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me! He included his 12-digit Aadhaar number in the tweet.

The tweet resulted in his personal information which included his address, mobile number, bank account number, PAN, profile picture, date of birth, etc. being posted on Twitter.

RS Sharma, unimpressed, said, “Let the challenge run for some time.”

"Data privacy is a big and very important issue in a digital world. I am one of the most vociferous supporters of that. However, the only thing I am saying is that Aadhaar does not violate privacy," Sharma tweeted on Sunday.

The UIDAI asserted the personal details of TRAI chief R S Sharma being put out on Twitter are not from the Aadhaar database or its servers, and that "so-called hacked information" is easily available with a simple search on Google and other sites, without using the 12-digit unique identity number.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:12 am

