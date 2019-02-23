App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire erupts at parking lot of Aero India show, 100 cars gutted

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and those visiting Aero India on its fourth day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A major fire broke out on February 23 at the parking area of the Yelahanka Air Force station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said here. No casualties were reported, they said.

On February 19, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air, near here.

A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Aero India Show #IAF #India #Surya Kiran

