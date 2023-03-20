English
    February aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic more than double at 2.46 crores

    Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January- February 2023 were 246.11 lakhs as against 141.04 lakhs YoY

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    India's domestic air traffic in February 2023 is more than double compared to same month last year. The number climbed to 246.11 lakh passengers carried, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 20 shows.

    The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February 2023 has been 0.25 percent.

    received by the scheduled domestic airlines. Alliance Air tops this list while Vistara and GoFirst reported no passenger related complaints.

    In February, Indigo had the best on-time performance, for the fourth straight month in a row, of 88.8 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

    Akasa Air and Air India were the second and third followed by Vistara.

    first published: Mar 20, 2023 01:48 pm