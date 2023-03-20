February aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic more than double at 2.46 crores

During February 2023, a total of 359 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

India's domestic air traffic in February 2023 is more than double compared to same month last year. The number climbed to 246.11 lakh passengers carried, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 20 shows.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February 2023 has been 0.25 percent.

During February 2023, a total of 359 passenger related complaints had been

received by the scheduled domestic airlines. Alliance Air tops this list while Vistara and GoFirst reported no passenger related complaints.

In February, Indigo had the best on-time performance, for the fourth straight month in a row, of 88.8 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Akasa Air and Air India were the second and third followed by Vistara.

Also Read | Daily domestic passengers to cross earlier peak of 456,000 by October: Jyotiraditya Scindia