Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Don't fall prey to lies of Opposition, says Narendra Tomar in open letter to farmers

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar writes open letter to farmers: Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm reform laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns. The minister, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislations were aimed at benefitting small and marginal farmers.
Assuring that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and the existing mandi system will be strengthened, the minister appealed to the farmers to dismiss "white lies being spread by politically motivated people". Tomar, who is leading the negotiation with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, asserted that there were no provisions in these laws for corporate firms to take control of farmers' lands. "Many farmers' unions have supported farm laws. But some farmer groups have created confusion. Being an agriculture minister, it is my duty to remove misconceptions and address concerns of every farmer. It is also my duty to expose the conspiracy being hatched around Delhi and present the truth and facts before you," he said in the letter.