December 18, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Don't fall prey to lies of Opposition, says Narendra Tomar in open letter to farmers

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 23rd day today. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points to demand repeal of the agri reform laws.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 23rd day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address farmers of Madhya Pradesh as part of a state-level programme. Affirming that the right to protest is part of a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has said it will not interfere at this stage with the farmers
' ongoing stir, and the agitation should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protestors or the police. Meanwhile, Narendra Singh Tomar issued an 8-page open letter to farmers saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns. Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 18, 2020 / 08:03 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar writes open letter to farmers: Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm reform laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns. The minister, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislations were aimed at benefitting small and marginal farmers.

    Assuring that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and the existing mandi system will be strengthened, the minister appealed to the farmers to dismiss "white lies being spread by politically motivated people". Tomar, who is leading the negotiation with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, asserted that there were no provisions in these laws for corporate firms to take control of farmers' lands. "Many farmers' unions have supported farm laws. But some farmer groups have created confusion. Being an agriculture minister, it is my duty to remove misconceptions and address concerns of every farmer. It is also my duty to expose the conspiracy being hatched around Delhi and present the truth and facts before you," he said in the letter.  

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farm-law impasse should be resolved through dialogue, says BKU chief: Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait said farmers did not want conflict during the protest against the new farm reform laws and the issue should be resolved through dialogue. Tikait said the Centre should repeal the farm laws in public interest, adding that the contentious legislations were not in favour of the farmers.

    Addressing the media in Muzaffarnagar before his departure to Delhi, Tikait suggested that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani and RLD leader Ajit Singh should be part of the dialogue to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, members of a number of 'khaps' (caste councils) from Muzaffarnagar district joined the protests near Delhi on Wednesday.

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's three new agriculture laws with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing up their copies, saying he cannot betray the farmers of the country. Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged the laws have been made for "electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers".

    I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius, Kejriwal said, while tearing up the copies of the three laws. I am a citizen of this country first, a chief minister later. This assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers, he said.

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leaders to consult senior lawyers to decide next course of action: Farmer leaders have said they will consult senior lawyers, including Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, before deciding the next course of action after the Supreme Court said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and peasants' unions to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws. 

    The protesting farmer leaders welcomed the apex court's move to acknowledge the right of farmers to non-violent protests, but asserted that their agitation will continue until a concrete solution is found. "We will meet senior lawyers Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave, H S Phoolka and Prashant Bhushan on Friday and consult them about what can be done," Abhimanyu Kohar, a leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, told PTI.

    He said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions protesting at Delhi's border points, has not received any notice from the Supreme Court, adding that it will comment on the matter only after seeing a copy of the court's order. Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Dharampal Malik said a technical team has been formed by the union, adding that the Centre should first make its stance clear on whether it wants to put the contentious farm laws on hold. "We will first read the Supreme Court's order, consult our lawyers and then decide the next course of action," he said.

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: PM Modi to speak on benefits of agri laws in address to MP farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya
    Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme. An official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department on Thursday said the PM would address the farmers in the state around 2 pm.

    The MP government has organised a state-level 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will transfer the relief amount of Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 35.50 lakh farmers for the damaged kharif crops, the official said. Nearly 20,000 farmers will take part in the state-
    level programme in Raisen, he added.

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the farmer protests in Delhi.

    The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 23rd day today. 
    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

