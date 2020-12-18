Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Don't fall prey to lies of Opposition, says Narendra Tomar in open letter to farmers

December 18, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

' ongoing stir, and the agitation should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protestors or the police. Meanwhile, Narendra Singh Tomar issued an 8-page open letter to farmers saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns. Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 23rd day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address farmers of Madhya Pradesh as part of a state-level programme. Affirming that the right to protest is part of a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has said it will not interfere at this stage with the farmers